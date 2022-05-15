Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will report sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ VYNE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 626,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,038. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

