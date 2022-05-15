Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) PT at $2,943.17

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,943.17.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

AAUKF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 2,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002. Anglo American has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

