Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) PT at $2,943.17

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,943.17.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

AAUKF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 2,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002. Anglo American has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.