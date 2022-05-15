Analyzing SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) and SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and SVF Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $2.08 billion 0.16 -$83.73 million N/A N/A SVF Investment N/A N/A $16.73 million N/A N/A

SVF Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of SVF Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and SVF Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 SVF Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.86%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than SVF Investment.

Volatility and Risk

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVF Investment has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and SVF Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -4.18% N/A -10.35% SVF Investment N/A -24.73% 2.76%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats SVF Investment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, Renewables and Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment provides a range of services, including full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and maintenance of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise environmental remediation services, such as site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; rail infrastructure services, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities; and heavy civil construction services consisting of road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

SVF Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVF Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

