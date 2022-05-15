Anchor Protocol Price Down 87.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 87.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $67.29 million and $168.42 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,290,748 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.