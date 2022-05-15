Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives $2,943.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,943.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAUKF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. Anglo American has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.61.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

