Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 737,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $165,231,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,910,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 567,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 427,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

