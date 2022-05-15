Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of ANNX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Annexon’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 5.6% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Annexon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

