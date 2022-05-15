Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

APOG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 135,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $906.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.12 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,285,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $11,631,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $9,391,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,548,000 after acquiring an additional 184,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

