Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $811,575.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $811,575.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00113275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00302263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

