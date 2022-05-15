Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

