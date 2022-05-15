ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $22,833.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00502591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00037072 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,945.61 or 1.90863285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

