Arqma (ARQ) One Day Volume Hits $941.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $197,784.30 and $941.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,732.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.00 or 0.06820096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00226185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.50 or 0.00681674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00557413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00072198 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars.

