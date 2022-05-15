Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 453.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.59).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 430 ($5.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 450 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.79) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.13), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($25,673.28).

LON ASCL traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 296.40 ($3.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 364.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 276.40 ($3.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.63).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

