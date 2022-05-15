Associated Banc Corp Buys New Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 143,567 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

