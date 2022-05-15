Associated Banc Corp Has $232,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $411.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.52 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.