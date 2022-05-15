Associated Banc Corp Has $934,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

