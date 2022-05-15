Associated Banc Corp Purchases 750 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after acquiring an additional 949,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,936,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.