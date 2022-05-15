Associated Banc Corp Sells 140 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 249,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.89. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCPC. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

About Balchem (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.