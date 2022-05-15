Associated Banc Corp Sells 14,563 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,452.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 421,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 394,277 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

