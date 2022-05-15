Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

F opened at $13.50 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

