Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 1st

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:AGO opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%.

In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

