Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 80,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424. Atento has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $210.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.77%. The business had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atento will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATTO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atento presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

