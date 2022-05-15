Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $108.52 on Friday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

