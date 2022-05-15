Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

