Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

