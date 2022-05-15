AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,317 shares of company stock valued at $225,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $30,737,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,953,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. 191,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. AtriCure has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

