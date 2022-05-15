AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,107,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,636,628. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

