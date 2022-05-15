AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $19.84 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

