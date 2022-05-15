Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.53.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

AVLR stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,225. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 233,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avalara by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

