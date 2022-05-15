Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

AVYA stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $543.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

