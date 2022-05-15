Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $490.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($5.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $12.13.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
