Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $490.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($5.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Shares of Aviva are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

