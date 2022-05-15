AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. AZEK has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after acquiring an additional 300,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.