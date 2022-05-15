B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,700,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises approximately 3.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 8.24% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 160.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 191,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,227,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,553,016. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

