B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,700,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises approximately 3.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 8.24% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 160.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 191,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,227,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,553,016. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

