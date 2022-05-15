B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $74.48 Million Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,087,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170,466 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group accounts for about 8.4% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Alta Equipment Group worth $74,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 140,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 223,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,333. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

