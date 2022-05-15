B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New $195,000 Investment in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Cognition Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

CGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

