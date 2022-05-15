B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes $2.70 Million Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. CompoSecure accounts for approximately 0.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000.

In related news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 5,647 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,053.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,749,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,988,225.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $494,622.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,058,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,080,196.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,008,977 shares of company stock worth $7,218,226.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CMPO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 122,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

