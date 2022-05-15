B. Riley Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $9.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.76.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

