Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) PT Lowered to $1.50

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Babylon has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,980,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Babylon by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

