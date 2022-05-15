Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) PT Lowered to $1.50

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.
Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Babylon has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21.
About Babylon (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
