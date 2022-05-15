Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,108,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. 9,229,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,108,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

