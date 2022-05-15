Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.50. 152,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,597. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.