Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 671,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,359,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $124.70. 3,800,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,555. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

