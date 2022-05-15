Bailard Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.