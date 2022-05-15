Bailard Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,433 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.28. 1,635,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,578. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $108.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

