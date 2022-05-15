Bailard Inc. Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.77. 1,845,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.82. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

