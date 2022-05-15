Bailard Inc. Has $7.95 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,219 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after acquiring an additional 213,973 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,379.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,631,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $31.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.92. 1,908,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.72 and a 200 day moving average of $585.04. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

