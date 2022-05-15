Bailard Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,326 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,212 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

