Bailard Inc. Sells 12,337 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $136,695,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

