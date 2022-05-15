Balancer (BAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.53 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $64.54 million and $23.53 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $9.29 or 0.00030739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00105114 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

