Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.80 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

