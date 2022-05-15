Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.80 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.