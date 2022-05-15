Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.91. 200,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

